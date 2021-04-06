Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $205.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Argus from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.68.

WSM stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.36. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $186.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

