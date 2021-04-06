Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Hits New 52-Week High at $236.28

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $236.28 and last traded at $235.46, with a volume of 1480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,539,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after buying an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,241,000 after buying an additional 355,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

