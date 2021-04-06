Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Trading Down 5.1%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 38,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 120,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

