Wincanton (LON:WIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $416.00

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 416 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 409.70 ($5.35), with a volume of 22059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.30).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 348.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 271.85. The company has a market capitalization of £508.01 million and a PE ratio of 16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28.

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

