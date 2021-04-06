Wincanton (LON:WIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $416.00

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 416 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 409.70 ($5.35), with a volume of 22059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of £508.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 348.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.85.

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

