WinCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,898.00 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. WinCash has a total market cap of $124,439.56 and $3,898.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WinCash has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028045 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

