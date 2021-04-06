Wing 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.52 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Wing token can now be purchased for about $64.91 or 0.00111315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $96.08 million and $26.52 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00288184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00105475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.54 or 0.00757177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012106 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,605,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,480,178 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

