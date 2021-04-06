Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 83.7% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 83.7% against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $16.22 million and $610,886.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00055783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.62 or 0.00677498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00075176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029831 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

