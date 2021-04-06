WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.17. 171,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 226,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.62.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.