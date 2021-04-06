Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MRWSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

