WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in WNS by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

