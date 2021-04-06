WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.31 million and $136,545.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

