Woodcoin Price Up 25.6% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $633,766.32 and approximately $116,376.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,069.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,110.16 or 0.03633889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00407859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.64 or 0.01125634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.25 or 0.00463672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.19 or 0.00439458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00320859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

