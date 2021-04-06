Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $403,671.47 and approximately $1,597.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $6.15 or 0.00010590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00273546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00114436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.78 or 0.00762151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,034.61 or 0.99893094 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017401 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

