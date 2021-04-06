Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches Market Capitalization of $400,679.23 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $400,679.23 and $2,098.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $6.11 or 0.00010432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00293482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00771198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012070 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

