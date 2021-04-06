Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $58,262.14 or 0.99871959 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.25 billion and approximately $119.45 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00099556 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 141,603 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

