Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 25.5% This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $382.70 or 0.00658082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $869.47 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00073633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00287338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00105176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.33 or 0.00750310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.38 or 0.99899875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,283,856 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

