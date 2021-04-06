Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Down 2.2% This Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $771,244.10 and approximately $8,314.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for $401.48 or 0.00688841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00286422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00746358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011829 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.