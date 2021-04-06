Wrapped NXM Price Hits $57.20 on Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $95.92 million and approximately $22.69 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $57.20 or 0.00099077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.72 or 0.00652507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00079208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031381 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

