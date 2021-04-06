Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,326.00 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for about $686.09 or 0.01184765 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $233,270.83 and approximately $1,326.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00293573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00103168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00752550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012015 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

