W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.57

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.66. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 23,803 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $512.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

