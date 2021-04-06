xDai Market Cap Hits $156.90 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, xDai has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. One xDai coin can currently be purchased for about $30.41 or 0.00052217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xDai has a total market cap of $156.90 million and approximately $14.47 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00074586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00287342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00107235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00758707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,462.67 or 1.00401162 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,363,260 coins and its circulating supply is 5,160,141 coins. The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

