XinFin Network (XDC) Price Hits $0.0528 on Exchanges

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. XinFin Network has a market cap of $647.68 million and $7.91 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $841.58 or 0.01442607 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,656,938,577 coins and its circulating supply is 12,256,938,582 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

