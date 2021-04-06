XIO (XIO) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000119 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

