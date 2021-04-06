xRhodium Achieves Market Cap of $6.10 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $9,485.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00008383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004352 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00035659 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019847 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

