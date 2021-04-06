xRhodium Trading 42% Lower Over Last Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $9,485.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00008383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004352 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00035659 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019847 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

