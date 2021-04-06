XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.23 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. XSGD has a market cap of $31.23 million and $297,406.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00267482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00112203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017096 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 42,439,140 coins and its circulating supply is 40,907,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

