Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 80,610 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of Xtant Medical worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

