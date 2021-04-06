Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 80,610 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.
About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.
