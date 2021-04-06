XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) Insider Purchases A$31,651.76 in Stock

XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) insider Christopher Fullerton acquired 56,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,651.76 ($22,608.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

XTEK Company Profile

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, defense, and law enforcement agencies worldwide. The company small arms protective insert plates, helmets, structural/non-structural ballistic armour plates and joiners, lightweight components, and carbon fiber composites; and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) search/hook and line, detection, RSD/disruption, exploitation, force protection, and robotics equipment.

