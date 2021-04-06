XTRABYTES Market Cap Achieves $2.76 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $17.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00074143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00278879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00112919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054852 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.