Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $676,140. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 405,686 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

