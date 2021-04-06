Ycash Trading Up 5.5% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $50,923.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.00329781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00143308 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00128840 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,997,619 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

