Ycash (YEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $47,087.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.02 or 0.00328939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00156207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00112310 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,995,644 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

