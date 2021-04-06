YEE Hits Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. YEE has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00663724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

