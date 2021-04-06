Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 408,844 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Yelp worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -247.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yelp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

