YETI (NYSE:YETI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in YETI by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in YETI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

