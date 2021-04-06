YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,501,663 shares.The stock last traded at $78.02 and had previously closed at $72.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

