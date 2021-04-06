YF Link Achieves Market Cap of $16.54 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and approximately $838,983.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $321.16 or 0.00551747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00670128 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

