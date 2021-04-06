Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Day

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $1.77 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00055783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.62 or 0.00677498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00075176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029831 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

