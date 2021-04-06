YOU COIN (YOU) Price Up 25.7% Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00056913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.75 or 0.00670150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.