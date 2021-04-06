YOUengine (YOUC) Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00058795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00673353 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

YOUC is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

