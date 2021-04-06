Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.29

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.29 and last traded at $112.29, with a volume of 3886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (NYSE:YUM)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.