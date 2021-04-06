Yum! Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 1,674 call options.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $301,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,842. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

