Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,897 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Yum China worth $211,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Yum China by 13.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 206,151 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

