Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.05 Billion

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce $105.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.06 billion and the highest is $107.47 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $75.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $472.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.04 billion to $482.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $554.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $522.35 billion to $582.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,226.73 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,930.02 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,171.08.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

