Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.73. CAI International posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 930%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CAI International by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CAI International by 1,371.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 132,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $775.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.