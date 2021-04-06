Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report $63.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.30 million and the highest is $63.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $56.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $243.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.21 million to $246.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $241.30 million, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $248.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPF. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $773.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

