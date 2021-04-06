Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce sales of $207.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $168.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $965.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.33 million to $980.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000 in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

