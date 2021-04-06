Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hilltop by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Hilltop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hilltop by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Hilltop has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.