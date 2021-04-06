Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report sales of $255.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $256.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $220.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Ichor stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.